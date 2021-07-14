Crime Watch 8

FBI conducting raids across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is currently conducting raids across Indianapolis.

Local FBI representatives have confirmed the operations to News 8.

News 8’s Kevin Ratermann is on the scene of one investigation at 36th Street and Kenwood Avenue on the city’s near north side. That’s near 38th and Meridian streets.

FBI representatives say the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Indiana State Police, the Fishers Police Department, FBI Cincinnati and FBI Louisville are assisting with the investigations.

Information regarding arrests or the exact nature of the investigations has not yet been released.