FBI conducts investigation at Rahal Letterman Lanigan racing HQ

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Zionsville Police Department on Wednesday morning was asked to assist the FBI at the Rahal Letterman Lanigan racing headquarters in Zionsville, the Boone County town’s mayor tells News 8.

John Stehr says the action happened about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, but the FBI did not share the purpose of its investigation.

The facility is in an industrial area off 106th Street west of U.S. 421 and Bennett Parkway.

News 8 reached out to the FBI, which declined comment.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan is owned by former IndyCar champion and Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, longtime television host David Letterman, and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan.

News 8 reached out to the racing team for comment.