FBI: Hate crimes increase in Indiana in 2020

The FBI seal is seen before FBI Director Christopher Wray news conference on the inspector general's report at FBI headquarters on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The FBI released its 2020 Hate Crimes report Monday.

The agency reports 186 hate crime incidents in Indiana in 2020, with 121 of the 186, or 65%, based on race/ethnicity/ancestry.

Indiana reported 80 hate crime incidents in 2019, and 100 in 2018, the FBI says.

Information comes from reports from 174 law enforcement agencies in Indiana. Another 160 agencies did not report data.

The FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program defines hate crime as a committed criminal offense which is motivated, in whole or in part, by the offenders’ biases against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.

The breakdown of other reported hate crimes in Indiana last year: religion, 32; sexual orientation, 22; gender identity, 4; multiple bias, 3; disability, 2; and gender, 2.

