FBI, state and local law enforcement carrying out raids around Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as state and local law enforcement are carrying out raids around Indianapolis.

On Monday morning, the FBI confirmed that the coordinated raids occurred at multiple locations around the city.

The FBI did say that the raids are related to drug activity.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.