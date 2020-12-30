Crime Watch 8

FBI: Man arrested in Bloomington tied to cold cases

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man arrested in Bloomington is being tied to three cold cases, and the FBI now is looking for other potential victims.

The FBI found Lance David Ray in October. Investigators think he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy in Illinois in 2000. That same year in Phoenix, police say, Ray did the same to a 17-year-old boy then shot an 18-year-old man to death.

The FBI says it has linked Ray to the crimes through DNA evidence.

If you believe you or someone you know may have information regarding Ray, please email reportray@fbi.com or call 800-225-5324. In the email, provide your name, date of birth, phone number and address.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Officer who sought warrant at Taylor home could be dismissed

National /

Face fillers linked to COVID vaccine side effects

Medical /

COVID-19 restrictions to impact New Year’s Eve traditions at bars, restaurants

Local /

South Bend man dies in I-65 crash near Seymour

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.