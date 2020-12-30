FBI: Man arrested in Bloomington tied to cold cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man arrested in Bloomington is being tied to three cold cases, and the FBI now is looking for other potential victims.

The FBI found Lance David Ray in October. Investigators think he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy in Illinois in 2000. That same year in Phoenix, police say, Ray did the same to a 17-year-old boy then shot an 18-year-old man to death.

The FBI says it has linked Ray to the crimes through DNA evidence.

If you believe you or someone you know may have information regarding Ray, please email reportray@fbi.com or call 800-225-5324. In the email, provide your name, date of birth, phone number and address.