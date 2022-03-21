Crime Watch 8

FBI offering $10,000 reward for information on missing Carmel woman

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday announced it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on a missing 31-year-old Carmel woman.

Ciera Breland (Locklair) was reported missing by her husband, Xavier Breland Jr., on Feb. 26.

She was last seen in Georgia driving a white Volkswagen Tiguan with Georgia license plate RMB5869 at 7:17 p.m. Feb. 24, according to the FBI.

Xavier Breland Jr. is now a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance.

The Coweta County (GA) Sheriff’s Office says he was booked into the county jail Wednesday. He is being charged with aggravated stalking, harassing phone calls and a family violence order violation, according to police.

Anyone with information about Ciera Breland should call the Johns Creek Police tip line at 678-474-1610 or the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500. The FBI can be reached at 1-800-225-5324 or tips.fbi.com.