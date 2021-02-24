Crime Watch 8

FBI: Ohio man charged with child porn may have victims in Indiana

by: Staff Reports
(WISH) — An Ohio man arrested for crimes against children may have victims in Indiana, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Jeffrey Armstrong, 51, of Rockford, Ohio, was charged this week with coercion and enticement, and receiving and distributing child pornography.

Armstrong was charged after he told an undercover FBI agent he was interested in sexual relations with minor females. Armstrong also exchanged sexually explicit pictures with the undercover agent.

The FBI said Armstrong often attended kids sporting events in Fort Wayne.

Law enforcement is urging anyone who has a child that has interacted with Armstrong and they believe those interactions could have been sexually inappropriate or was an attempt to “groom” the minor for future sexual interactions to please contact the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO.

