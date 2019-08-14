FBI searches apartment of man accused in Chicago VA incident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — FBI agents are searching the home of a man accused of opening fire at a Chicago VA hospital.

Local FBI officials confirmed that the apartment of Bernard Harvey Jr. is being searched. He lived in the 4100 block of Lake Park Boulevard. That’s on the city’s south side near the intersection of I-65 and I-465.

Harvey is accused of firing shots outside of the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago on Monday, then entering the building with the semi-automatic rifle.

The gun was stolen from the Indianapolis area.

Harvey was arrested without incident and no one was injured in the incident.

Harvey is a convicted felon with a history of gun-related offenses.

His motive has not yet been made clear.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.