INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for the suspect in a bank robbery.

The FBI says the PNC Bank located at 1224 E 86th St. in Indianapolis was robbed shortly before noon Friday.

A photo of the suspect has been released. He is described to be in his mid-20s, with an athletic build. He also wears glasses.

No other details surrounding the robbery were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call FBI Indianapolis at 317-595-4000.