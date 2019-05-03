FBI seeks help to identify downtown bank robbery suspect

Photos capture a person in Huntington Bankat 45 N. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, just before 1:30 p.m. April 29, 2019. (Photos Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, FBI)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Authorities said Friday they are seeking help to identify a man in surveillance photos from the robbery of a downtown bank earlier this week.

Huntington Bank, 45 N. Pennsylvania St., was robbed shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the robbery, but the Indianapolis FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating.

"When officers arrived, officers were told that a black male, presented a robbery demand note and then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money," said a news release issued by IMPD for the FBI.

The suspect was described as a male, from 5-feet-7 to 5-8 and about 175 pounds. He wore an Indiana Pacers baseball cap, a navy-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information was urged to call the Indianapolis FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at 317-595-4000 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.