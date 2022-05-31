Crime Watch 8

FBI, IMPD searching for bank robbery suspect

by: Tony Brunenkant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The FBI Violent Crime Task Force and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber.

On May 14, an individual described as a white male between 40 and 50 years of age with a stocky build entered the Chase Bank at 1420 W. Southport Rd. and robbed it.

He fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anybody with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at  317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS), or the FBI at 317-595-4000.

