Federal court denies Indianapolis’ request for new trial in woman’s death

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal court has denied the Indianapolis city government’s request for a new trial after a woman died during a struggle with police in February 2019.

A jury awarded $500,000 to the family of Elenor Northington.

Officers restrained Northington after a complaint she was belligerent during a prayer service at a church. That’s when she stopped breathing.

The original lawsuit claimed Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s use of force led to her death.

An autopsy report said the 43-year-old died from a lack of oxygen. The Marion County coroner says it was due to morbid obesity, schizophrenia, and a struggle with others.

Northington’s family had said she suffered from postpartum depression and wasn’t on any type of medication.

