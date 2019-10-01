Federal judge overturns 2016 conviction in murder of IU student Jill Berhman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge has ruled that the man convicted in 2016 of the murder of an Indiana University student who disappeared in 2000 “received ineffective assistance of counsel at trial in violation of his Sixth Amendment rights.”

The ruling overturns the conviction of John Myers II, 43, of Ellettsville, and orders his release from a state prison within 120 days, unless prosecutors opt to retry him.

Myers was convicted Oct. 30, 2016, of the murder of 19-year-old Jill Behrman after a trial preceded by a grand jury investigation. She was reported missing May 31, 2000, and her body was found March 10, 2003, by hunters in Morgan County.

John Myers II is escorted from court. (Photo from 2017 WISH Video)

Before her body was found, Behrman’s family and friends spent years conducting searches in Monroe and Morgan counties and nationally to find the woman who went missing after a bicycle ride from her Bloomington home. Indiana State Police led the investigation, and the Bloomington Police Department and the FBI also participated. Indiana State Police Detective Rick Lang, now retired was the lead investigator.

Myers was sentenced Dec. 1, 2006, to 65 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence for killing Behrman.

In 2011, Myers’ counsel in a disciplinary hearing before the Indiana Supreme Court admitted he made false statements to the jury during opening arguments of the trial and “failed to object to two significant categories of evidence that should not have been presented to the jury,” said the ruling from James R. Sweeney II, a judge in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis.

The document lists Patrick Baker, Hugh Baker and Mike Keifer as Myer’s attorneys. The lead counsel was Patrick Baker.

Before federal judge’s ruling, Myers’ projected release date was June 8, 2037, according to a state prison inmate database.

The ruling also said Myers’ due process rights were violated when false evidence was presented to the jury and when state prosecutors “failed to disclose all exculpatory evidence.”

The 147-page ruling also list details where evidence was incorrect or not presented to the jury.

Marilyn Berhman, Jill’s mother, said she was preparing a statement to release to the media.

Morgan County Prosecutor Steven Sonnega issued a statement: