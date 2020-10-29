Federal judge dismisses sections of federal lawsuit filed by mother of Dreasjon Reed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge in Indianapolis has dismissed large sections of the federal lawsuit filed by Demetree Wynn, the mother of Dreasjon Reed.

The ruling dismisses the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department as a defendant, saying claims can only be filed against the city of Indianapolis and not the department. It also dismisses excessive force complaints against IMPD Chief Randal Taylor, IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams and IMPD Officer Steven Scott, saying the Reed family provided no evidence of excessive use of force by officers who did not fire their weapons.

The ruling also dismisses individual wrongful death claims against Scott and IMPD Officer De’Joure Mercer. Mercer fired the shots that killed Reed.

The decision allows wrongful death claims to continue against Taylor and Adams, questioning whether they were acting in the “scope of their employment” when they initiated the chase of Reed on Interstate 65, and the city of Indianapolis.