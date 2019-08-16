Federal jury convicts alleged drug ring leader, 4 others

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The alleged leader of a violent Indianapolis-based drug trafficking ring has been convicted on federal drug charges.

A federal jury in Evansville convicted Richard Grundy III and four co-defendants on all charges Thursday during the 14th day of their trial.

Prosecutors say Grundy led the so-called “Grundy Crew” and that it sold more than 3,700 pounds of marijuana and 280 pounds of methamphetamine on Indianapolis’ streets between April 2016 and November 2017.

The 30-year-old Grundy was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and other charges.

Grundy and co-defendants Derek Atwater, James O. Beasley, Ezell Neville and Undrae Moseby first stood trial in Indianapolis in July.

But their trial was moved to Evansville after the judge declared a mistrial after finding that a court order had been violated.

