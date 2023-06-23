Feds bust Indy drug trafficking ring with ties to Mexico, arrest 16

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nineteen people face federal drug charges and 16 of them are in custody after a series of raids Thursday morning in Indianapolis, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement officers from 16 different agencies served search warrants at 18 locations on Thursday.

The raids targeted drug trafficking organizations in central Indiana with ties to Arizona. The Department of Justice says pills from Mexico were sent to Arizona and mailed to Indiana.

News 8’s Mobile News Tracker spotted federal agents at a home on Tuexedo Street on Thursday morning as part of the raids.

An Indianapolis detective in their work with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force was working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and uncovered the drug ring, according to Lt. Shane Foley, public information officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The 16 suspects in custody include:

Jordan Alexander, 33, of Indianapolis.

Jayden Bertram, 22, of Carmel.

Isaiah Chest, 21, of Indianapolis.

Elijah “Whiteboy Eli” Conn, of Greenwood.

Tameico “Meekey” Johnson, 22, of Fishers.

Brittina Jones, 43, of Indianapolis.

Camonte Miller, 21, of Indianapolis.

Courtlin “Ten Pack” Moncrief, 29, of Avon.

George Muncy, 56, of Greenwood.

Rhonda Muncy, 55, of Greenwood.

Deondre Perry, of Greenwood.

Dewell Simpson, 18, of Indianapolis.

Jamie Sullivan, 22, of Indianapolis.

Monica Summer, 20, of Indianapolis.

Kenan Wharton, 18, of Indianapolis.

Brooke Woods, 22, of Greenwood.

Agents identified the three missing suspects: 20-year-old Jaraugh ” Bandman” Bertram, 18-year-old Joaquin “Chef” Carranza, and 22-year-old Jordan Summer. All three should be considered armed and dangerous.

During the raids, agents and police found 643 pounds of drugs, 113 firearms, 60 machine gun conversion devices, and over $521,000 in cash.

All suspects, if convicted, could be sentenced to life in federal prison.