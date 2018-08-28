Feds charge 2 men with possession of stolen firearms

Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved (WISH Photo)

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) - U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler on Monday announced federal charges against two men accused of possessing a stolen firearm.

Terry W. Morris II, 18, of Cloverdale, and Austin G. Greene, 19, of Bedford, were arrested last week and remain in the custody of the United States Marshal's Service, according to Minkler's office.

"Possessing stolen firearms is a crime we take very seriously" said Minkler. "Those who choose to illegally sell firearms, introducing them to the underground market and contributing to the violence in our communities should prepare to face federal prosecution."

On July 31, ATF agents were contacted by the Cloverdale Police Department and informed of a burglary at Guy's Gun Locker, where someone had broken a hole through the south wall and stolen over 35 firearms.

Law enforcement learned that Greene and Morris had some of the firearms allegedly stolen from Guy's Gun Locker and made covert firearm purchases from both defendants.

"The citizens of Cloverdale and the Cloverdale Police Department are thankful for the outstanding support and teamwork provided by agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and explosives along with the Indiana State Police in connection with the burglary at Guy's Gun Locker," said Cloverdale Town Marshal Steven L. Hibler.

The case is being investigated by ATF and the Cloverdale Police Department.