Crime Watch 8

Feds charge Beech Grove man with arson in Amtrak facility fire

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for setting fires at the Beech Grove Amtrak facility on May 2. (Provided Photo/ATF)

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A Beech Grove man was arrested Monday on federal arson charges, accused of setting two fires in May at a Beech Grove Amtrak facility, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

On the night of May 1, 34-year-old Casey Sage trespassed onto the grounds of the Amtrak facility, 202 Garstang St., and used railroad flares to set two buildings on fire, according to the DOJ. The two buildings erupted into flames, destroying the buildings and their contents.

Amtrak has estimated that the fires caused $1 million in damages.

“Mr. Sage committed a violent and dangerous criminal act,” said Acting U.S. Attorney John Childress. “By burning down two buildings containing flammable and hazardous materials, Sage not only destroyed public property, he exposed first responders and Amtrak employees to a substantial risk of serious injury.”

Video surveillance of the incident shows several explosions and flying debris as first responders were fighting the flames.

In mid-May, the Amtrak Office of the Inspector General and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. It’s not clear whether someone turned Sage in for a reward.

Sage is charged with arson and faces five to 20 years in prison if convicted, the DOJ said.