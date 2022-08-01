Crime Watch 8

Feds: Felon from Indianapolis faces 4¾ years in prison on weapons conviction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man who shows up in online court records for Marion County since 2010 has been sentenced to 4¾ years in prison on a weapons conviction, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release issued Monday.

Deeon Flowers, 29, pleaded guilty in the federal case to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Online court records show he was convicted in Marion County in November 2019 of felony intimidation, but had been released from jail while awaiting a jury trial that’s now set for Aug 25. The online records also show he’s faced other felony and misdemeanor charges since 2010.

Flowers was found at a gas station near East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue on Oct. 17, 2020. Court documents say he was found with a child in the front, passenger seat and a handgun in his waistband. Upon getting a search warrant, police also found “a loaded 9mm Taurus G2C, underneath the driver’s seat, as well as another loaded magazine from inside a lunchbox on the front passenger floorboard,” the release said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department had initially been dispatched to find Flowers after he was reported to have taken his girlfriend’s 11-year-old child without the mother’s permission.

Federal authorities do not shares photos of the people they convict.