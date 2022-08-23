Crime Watch 8

Feds: Franklin man made guns using 3-D printer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators say a man faces federal weapons charges after making “ghost guns” using a 3-D printer.

According to court documents, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) began an investigation in May. During the investigation, investigators say they found Alexander Clark, 26, of Franklin, was selling privately-made firearms, including machine guns.

On May 27, officers said they purchased two firearms from Clark. According to court documents, an officer told Clark he was a felon and had a domestic battery conviction, but Clark still followed through with the transaction of the firearms.

Investigators say a search warrant was served at Clark’s home on Aug. 22. During their search, they say they found 30 firearms including several 3-D printed firearms, fully automatic AR-15 rifles, and “Glock switches,” which are used to turn firearms into machine guns. Clark was later arrested that day.

Investigators say Clark does not have a Federal Firearms License to sell firearms, and has not registered the weapons in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, which is required for the type of firearms they found.

He faces charges of manufacturing and dealing in firearms without a license, possession and/or transfer of a machine gun and unlawful making of a firearm.

Police say Clark made an initial court appearance Tuesday. He’s being detained until his hearing. If convicted, he can face a maximum of 10 years in prison.