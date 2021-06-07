Crime Watch 8

Feds oppose delaying Muncie officers’ excessive force trial

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are objecting to an effort by four Muncie police officers to delay their trial on allegations they used excessive force during arrests or tried to cover up that misconduct.

The officers are scheduled to stand trial in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis on Sept. 21. But Acting U.S. Attorney John Childress wrote in a recent motion that lawyers for officers Chase Winkle, Jeremy Gibson, Joseph Krejsa and Corey Posey now want to delay their trial, which has already been postponed three times, reset for January 2022.

Childress has asked a federal judge to deny the request for the new trial delay.