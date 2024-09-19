Feds partner with Indy, Gary to cut intimate partner gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis and Gary, Indiana, are among 78 U.S. communities that’ll get federal attention to help reduce “intimate partner gun violence” under legislation Congress approved and President Joe Biden signed into law a year ago.

A news release issued Thursday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Indianapolis says the office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will partner with Indianapolis to implement a plan to firearm violence among intimate partners, and to prioritize prosecutions of domestic violence offenders who violate federal firearms laws.

In Indianapolis, that effort began in October 2020. The Law Enforcement Action to Halt Domestic Violence (LEATH) Initiative was named in honor of an Indianapolis police officer, Breann Leath, who was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call April 9, 2020, on the east side of Indianapolis.

The LEATH Initiative goes after these types of court cases:

Defendants who commit any federal firearms offense and have a demonstrated history of domestic violence.

Defendants in possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

Defendants in possession of a firearm while subject to an active protective order where the protected party is a current or former spouse or intimate partner.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has also partnered with the Indianapolis city government to assign special assistant U.S. attorneys to prosecute violent crimes in federal court, and those cases include ones against armed domestic abusers.

In Gary, the law will pay for a prosecutor to focus on intimate partner gun violence.

The Violence Against Women Act began 30 years ago.

Statements

“As we approach Domestic Violence Awareness month in October, it is imperative that we continue to work hand in hand with our community and law enforcement partners to halt intimate partner violence. We know that violent, illegally armed abusers pose a profound danger to those closest to them, police, and the entire community. I am grateful to the Department of Justice for recognizing our efforts. This designation will help further our commitment to saving lives by disarming domestic abusers and removing them from our communities.” Zachary Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana in Indianapolis

“Our homes should be the place where we feel most safe in the world. Unfortunately, domestic abusers use violence, and all too often firearms, to threaten and harm those closest to them and the first responders coming to render aid,” stated . “Domestic Violence Awareness month in October provides an opportunity to reiterate our commitment to reducing intimate partner violence. ATF will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute domestic abusers who possess firearms to ensure our communities are safe from these offenders.” Daryl S. McCormick, special agent in charge, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive’s Columbus, Ohio, Field Division

“IMPD remains steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that all relationships are free from violence, as every member of our community deserves to live in safety and without fear. We are grateful to the Department of Justice for recognizing our efforts with this important designation and are thankful for our partnerships with other state and federal agencies. Together, we are working to ensure that domestic violence offenders who illegally possess firearms are identified, prosecuted, and brought to justice.” Chief Chris Bailey of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

“It has been my observation that many of the persons who are the drivers of violence in the local community at large, use violence in their most personal relationships as well. Increasing our focus on intimate partner firearm violence will invariably make the community safer for all its residents.” Clifford D. Johnson, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana in Hammond

