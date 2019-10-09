Feds seize nearly 400 firearms from distributor

A U.S. Department of Justice logo is shown on a podium during a news conference Sept. 30, 2010, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal authorities said Wednesday they seized nearly 400 firearms after they found a far-west side distributor illegally transferred guns out of the state, made false entries in records and failed to report multiple sales.

G2FS LLC, also known as G2 Sports Products and G2 Firearms Sales, also was knowingly transferred guns to a prohibited person, said a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

G2FS LLC operated from at a building with storage units at 8250 Indy Court, according to an online search. That address is off Country Club Road south of West 21st Street.

The store’s owners agreed to surrender their federal license and cannot reapply for the license or deal in firearms in the future. The owners also agreed to the seizure of approximately 390 firearms, silencers and receivers — including rifles, shotguns and handguns — with an estimated value of $224,000. The firearms were seized Tuesday.

The seizure came after the April indictment of Scott Genung for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Undercover investigators purchased firearms from Genung, a convicted felon, at G2 Sports Products. Gunung was carrying a firearm during the transactions although he was prohibited from doing so, the news release said.

Genung was listed as a resident of Zionsville in a 2001 court case.

Court documents listed Genung as president of ROMAR at 8247 Indy Court and “customer service” of G2 Sports Products. The businesses are in the same building.

The release said a team of special agents, auditors and industry operations investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives led the investigation with assistance from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Fishers Police Department, Zionsville Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

This story will be updated.