Female dies after stabbing in downtown Indianapolis

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A female has died after being stabbed Thursday afternoon at North Meridian Street and East Vermont Street, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent to a fight with a weapon around 5 p.m. Thursday at 350 N. Meridian St., which is the address for the Indianapolis Athletic Club.

Images from News 8 at the scene showed police gathered in nearby University Park just south of the Indiana War Memorial. Police believe the stabbing happened along a sidewalk.

No information about a possible suspect was immediately available from police.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing should contact 317-262-8477.

Officer William Young said a similar situation happened Monday at the same location.

