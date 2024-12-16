Female fatally stabbed on east side near Arsenal Tech High School

Illuminated red and blue police lights on the roof of an IMPD patrol car. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Monday said they found a female fatally stabbed on the city’s east side near Arsenal Tech High School.

Online police reports show the stabbing happened around 9:15 a.m. in the 400 block of North Randolph Street.

That is a neighborhood between East Michigan and East New York streets.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived and located the female with a stab wound. She died at the scene.

IMPD says a public information officer will provide more information once available. News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.

News 8 has also reached out to Arsenal Tech High School to see if the investigation has impacted school proceedings.