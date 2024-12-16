Female fatally stabbed on east side near Arsenal Tech High School
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Monday said they found a female fatally stabbed on the city’s east side near Arsenal Tech High School.
Online police reports show the stabbing happened around 9:15 a.m. in the 400 block of North Randolph Street.
That is a neighborhood between East Michigan and East New York streets.
Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived and located the female with a stab wound. She died at the scene.
IMPD says a public information officer will provide more information once available. News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.
News 8 has also reached out to Arsenal Tech High School to see if the investigation has impacted school proceedings.
