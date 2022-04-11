Crime Watch 8

Fentanyl, $17k found in vehicle of suspected intoxicated driver

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies say a traffic stop led to the discovery of fentanyl and cash in the vehicle of a suspected intoxicated driver.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy pulled over a swerving driver just before 1 a.m. on April 8 near US 31 and 500 North.

Deputies say the driver, 27-year-old William Hayes of Indianapolis, and the passenger, 31-year-old Daron Croom of Indianapolis, both gave fake names. It was learned the Hayes and Croom both had warrants related to dealing meth and cocaine.

A K-9 then found fentanyl and more than $17,000 in cash in the vehicle.

Both men face preliminary charges of false informing and possession of a controlled substance.

Hayes faces an additional charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.