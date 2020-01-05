Semi driver charged in I-65 crash that killed 2 women, infant

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A semi driver faces reckless homicide charges in connection to a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 65 that killed two women and an infant and sent 14 people to hospitals.

Matthew Small, 34, of Grandville, Michigan, told authorities he was traveling northbound on I-65 when he looked down to set down his coffee mug and ran into slowing traffic. It appears that Small collided with all eight vehicles involved in the fiery crash, the sheriff’s office said Sunday night.

Small on Sunday night remained in the Boone County Jail.

The crash, which happened near the Zionsville exit around 11 a.m., pushed one vehicle over the guardrail and flipped it onto the driver’s side. Another vehicle was pinned against the guardrail, the sheriff’s office said.

Two people in the vehicle pinned against the guardrail were pronounced dead at the scene. Late authorities discovered an infant was deceased in the same car. The sheriff’s office identified the three people who died as Mariah Tomey, 21; Hadley Tomey, 1; and Kaylee Kirk, 19, all of Lebanon.

Fourteen people, including one juvenile, were transported to area hospitals with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

BCSO Traffic Alert: INTERSTATE 65 IS CLOSED AT 71ST STREET NORTH BOUND FOR NEXT 2 HOURS. MAJOR STEVENSON / SGT HATFIELD — Boone County Sheriff (@boonecosheriff) January 5, 2020

(Provided Photo/Zionsville Fire Department)

Another photo posted online by the Zionsville Fire Department showed multiple vehicles that had sustained damage.

All lanes of northbound I-65 were closed. The left lane of southbound I-65 was also closed in the area, along with I-865 westbound at I-465 west and I-465 north to west I-865. As of abut 4:30 p.m., it appeared that most affected lanes had reopened.

The Indiana Department of Transportation around 5:15 p.m. said all lanes were back open.