Fifth person arrested in Madison County double homicide case

(Provided Photo/Madison County Sheriff's Office)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) -- A total of five people have now been arrested in a double homicide case in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of 37-year-old David Roberts. MCSO lists Roberts as homeless.

Investigators have tied him to the murder of Trinity Parker, saying that he helped locate her and knew she was going to be killed.

She was found dead in an abandoned home in Grant County on Aug. 14.

Previously arrested in the case were 30-year-old Brittney Vontress, 30-year-old Jordan Zirkle and 22-year-old Taylor Wheeler.

MCSO also announced Wednesday that Zirkle is facing a second murder count in connection to Parker's death.

Zirkle has also been charged for the murder of David Phillips. Phillips was found dead at the Rangeline Nature Preserve on Aug. 13.