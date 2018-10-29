Fight at off-campus IU frat party escalated to triple shooting, sheriff says

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) -- A fight that escalated into a fatal shooting over the weekend in Monroe County happened at an off-campus Indiana University fraternity party, News 8 learned Monday.

The frat party ended early Sunday morning with a 21-year-old man shot to death, two other people wounded and a suspect on the loose.

Authorities on Monday said the party was held at the Golf Club at Eagle Pointe in southern Monroe County.

"I heard there was a couple people shot down here," said Matthew McDonald, who was working on the property Monday.

Tim McDonald, who was also working on the property, said, "Kind of concerned. It's close to home. We live about 10 minutes from here and we're actually working from here."

According to Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain, the club reopened two months ago under new ownership. On its property is the Eagle's Nest, a rental room where the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity was hosting a Halloween party Saturday night.

According to Swain, a physical fight broke out early Sunday morning before a person left the party briefly and returned with a firearm.

"The person left the area and chose to come back instead of leaving and going away," said Swain.

When the suspect returned, he located 21-year-old Kemontie Johnson of Indianapolis and shot him several times. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

An IU spokesperson on Monday said none of the shooting victims were students at the university.

Swain said the suspect also shot two men from Fort Wayne, he believes unintentionally, as he passed by them. One of those two men was shot in the head and was in critical condition Sunday at IU Health Methodist Hospital. The other man was shot in the arm; he was treated and released.

"A moment's bit of anger. You can't bring them back. You can't call these bullets back once they leave the muzzle," Swain said.

Swain said the suspect was not in custody Monday, and witnesses ran from the scene Sunday before police could arrive, complicating the investigation.

Detectives identified a suspect but did not release his name Monday night.

Authorities are asking witnesses to come forward anonymously with information by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 812-349-2534.

In a statement Monday, IU Bloomington Provost Lauren Robel said: