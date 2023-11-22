Search
Fight over hatchet at downtown Indy gas station leaves 2 injured

Hatchet fight at downtown gas station

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fight over a hatchet left two people hurt at a gas station near Lucas Oil Stadium late Tuesday night.

The fight broke out just before 11 p.m. at the Speedway gas station a block west of the stadium.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says during an argument between a former gas station employee and a customer, one of the two pulled out a hatchet and began fighting over it.

Both people suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have not announced any arrests and did not say what led to the argument.

