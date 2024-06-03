Final defendant in trio responsible for robbing 8 Indianapolis cellphone retailers found guilty

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final defendant in the trio responsible for eight armed robberies in 2021 was found guilty by a federal jury, a release said on Monday.

Robdarius Williams, 21, of Indianapolis, was found guilty of interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, following a one-day-and-a-half trial.

In April, Quintez Tucker, 20, and D’Maurah Bryant, 21, each pleaded guilty to eight counts of robbery and eight counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

From Nov. 8, 2021, through Dec. 3, 2021, Tucker and Bryant worked together to rob eight cellphone retailers around Indianapolis. The pair brandished firearms and pointed them at employees, demanding cash, cell phones, and accessories from the store and customers during each robbery.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana, Williams joined the eighth and final robbery as the getaway driver. He stole a license plate for the vehicle and took Tucker to pick up an AR-style rifle used.

Businesses robbed between Nov. 8 and Dec. 3, 2021