IFD crews respond to 1,601 incidents during weekend protests

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Fire Department responded to more than 1,500 incidents in just three days as protests of the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police turned violent in Indianapolis.

According to IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith, IFD dispatch received 2,166 calls and crews responded to 1,601 incidents between 8 p.m. Friday and 10 p.m. Monday.

A joint Indy area Fire Investigator Task Force spent Wednesday morning working with business owners to process damage done to their properties over the weekend.

Out of the 1,601 incidents, there was a total of 18 structure fires, 15 dumpster fires, 2 vehicle fires and numerous trash fires. Reith says all of those fires were intentionally set.

The task force includes investigators from IFD, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and accelerant detection dog Ariel.

Investigators are still processing multiple scenes and collect evidence. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.