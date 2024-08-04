Search
Firearm stolen from Carmel police vehicle during vehicle break-ins

A Carmel, Indiana, Police Department vehicle. (Provided Photo/Carmel Police Department via Facebook)
by: Jay Adkins
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A firearm was stolen from a Carmel police vehicle during a string of vehicle break-ins Wednesday morning, according to a news release on Saturday.

On Wednesday morning, officers with the Carmel Police Department responded to a report of vehicle break-ins in Hamilton County. Officials did not provide News 8 with the location of the break-ins. According to investigators, a total of seven vehicles were reported to be broken into. Three of those vehicles were police vehicles from different agencies. A handgun was stolen from the Carmel Police Department vehicle.

Additional investigation is ongoing, and no further information was provided.

Investigators ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.

