Firefighters seek public’s help after 2 arsons at businesses

A passerby at 5:36 a.m. Nov. 3, 2023, reported a fire at The Liquor Barn, 4215 E. New York St. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters are seeking the public’s help after two recent fires at businesses were determined to be arsons, Indianapolis Fire Department says.

A passerby at 5:36 a.m. Nov. 3 reported a fire at The Liquor Barn, 4215 E. New York St. That’s at the southwest corner of New York Street and North Colorado Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis. Investigators ruled the fire incendiary.

Firefighters from the Indianapolis and Wayne Township departments were sent to a fire at 4 a.m. Oct. 25 at Tajin Mexican Restaurant, 3350 N. High School Road. That’s east of the I-465 overpass for West 34th Street, and west of the intersection of West 34th Street and North High School Road on the west side of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 800-382-4628, or the IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations office at 317-327-6700.