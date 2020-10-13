Fisherman finds Camaro stolen in 1988 in Geist Reservoir

A car stolen in July 1988 was found and recovered Oct. 13, 2020, at Geist Reservoir in Fishers, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Fishers Police Department)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A 1987 Chevrolet Camaro stolen decades ago was found and recovered Monday at Geist Reservoir, Fishers Police Department said Tuesday.

The department released a photo of the recovered car and said it was reported stolen July 8, 1988. Police provided no additional information about that case.

A local fisherman with sonar spotted the car near the Fall Creek Road Bridge by the marina. A towing company crew recovered the vehicle, which was found upside-down in several feet of silt.

Fishers police said in a Facebook post, “Sadly the owner is now deceased and never was able to find out what happened to their car. It is hard to imagine the vehicle sat underwater over thirty years undetected.”

Police provided no additional details on the fisherman’s identity or the criminal case.

This story has been updated to indicate the car was found Monday.