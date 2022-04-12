Crime Watch 8

Fishers bank robbery suspect tied to other cases

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police say a suspect in a Monday bank robbery may be connected to three other bank heists that stretched over a period of 18 months.

About 9:30 a.m. Monday, police say, Richard Gammon Jr., 25, of Indianapolis, admitted he’d robbed the PNC Bank branch at 7876 E. 96th St.

I-Team 8 obtained court records that say FBI agents were watching Gammon at the time and followed the getaway car to an apartment complex in the Castleton area on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Fishers police said they found clothes and cash from the robbery in the apartment’s fireplace.

I-Team 8 has also learned police suspect Gammon in at least three other robberies, the first in December 2020 at a Fifth Third Bank branch on East 82nd Street in Indianapolis, another in January 2021, and another in March. Police and the FBI began surveillance of Gammon after getting a tip in the March holdup.

Police told I-Team 8 that, after his interview with detectives, Gammon wrote a note for the bank teller expressing his regret, saying: “To my victim, I’m truly sorry from the bottom of my heart for scaring you with my stupidity.”

Gammon also told police he committed the robbery because his family was having money problems and facing eviction.

He also told them he got the idea for the crime from YouTube, and that he flushed the cash from the robbery down the toilet of the apartment.

He’s charged with robbery and theft.