Crime Watch 8

Fishers closes park bathrooms in evenings to deal with vandalism

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Morgan Hughes has been bringing her kids to parks in Fishers for years.

Recent vandalism at Fishers parks is “absolutely detrimental, especially in the summer. … Just a place to be out in the sun, with so many things to do, get you more active,” Hughes said Tuesday.

On Saturday, the city posted on Facebook, “Due to an increase in vandalism at restrooms at Fishers Parks properties, the restrooms at the following parks are closed at 8 p.m. NPD AMP restrooms will no longer be open outside of large events hosted at the venue.”

The change is at these parks: Billericay Park, Cumberland Park, Brooks School Park, Mudsock Fields, Flat Fork Creek Park, and Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve.

The fact that someone would want to damage the parks her family enjoys is frustrating to Hughes. “I think it’s just really pointless and saddening honestly.”

Hughes says locking the bathrooms is an inconvenience. “It’s understandable but it makes it harder on people who just want to come and have fun. I mean, where are kids suppose to use the bathroom? Kids have to use the bathroom constantly. They drink tons of water,” Hughes said.

Devonna Miltenberger and her family enjoy the parks, too. Her children say it’s unfair vandals would ruin fun things.

“I guess now they have to take extra measures like locking the restrooms at nighttime,” Miltenberger said.

News 8 reached out to the Parks Department about the vandalism, and its personnel said to talk to the Fishers Police Department, which was unavailable for comment on Tuesday.