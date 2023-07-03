Fishers man arrested for drunk driving crashed that killed a 66-year-old man

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Fishers man was arrested Saturday for a drunk driving crash that killed a 66-year-old man, police say.

At 4:30 a.m. Saturday, the Fishers Police Department responded to a crash near the intersection of 126th Street and Winding Creek Lane. Upon arrival, officers found a red 2010 Ford F150 truck and a red 2013 Chevrolet Malibu passenger car in the roadway.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 24-year-old Hunter Monts, and the Chevrolet driver, Richard Wentzel, of Fishers, were taken to the hospital. Wentzel later died from his injuries.

The Fishers Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team began their investigation and determined the Ford and the Chevrolet were traveling eastbound on 126th Street when the Ford struck the Chevrolet.

During the investigation, Fishers’ police determined Monts was driving drunk at the time of the crash. Monts was arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Jail.