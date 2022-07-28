Crime Watch 8

Fishers man charged for stalking OnlyFans model in Wisconsin

(WISH) — A Fishers man has been accused of stalking an internet model in Wisconsin.

Matthew Papachronis, 45, was charged with a felony count of stalking in Portage County, Wisconsin.

According to court documents, the victim called police after a young child handed her a note with $200 in it while she was watching her boyfriend play baseball in Plover, Wisconsin.

“The note had stated to the effect that the writer had seen the victim in person and that he thanks her for her time and hopes ‘his investment’ in her gives her the life she deserves,” according to court documents acquired by News 8. “It also states “P.S. I’ll no longer pursue you here in person. You are safe & always were. I just had to see for myself.’”

Police who interviewed her said she was “crying and visibly shaken,” according to court documents.

The victim told police she’s a model on OnlyFans, a website predominantly used for posting provocative photographs and videos in exchange for money. The boy who delivered the note said a man had given him $5 to deliver it while he was playing underneath the bleachers.

Later that day, the victim contacted police again. She said she usually has account managers who take care of responding to private messages on her account. After she received the note, she began going through her messages. She said she found a thread of messages from “ChiGuy34” who had been sending pictures of the victim and her boyfriend. She also received pictures of her apartment and from the baseball game.

“I was ten feet away from you,” ChiGuy34 wrote along with the picture of the baseball game.

More messages were located with messages stating that the suspect “had driven past her exit on the highway.”

She also said that on the night before the game, she noticed a man outside of her apartment looking up into her bedroom window. She said he walked away when she noticed him.

Police reviewed further messages from the Chiguy34 account where he accused the victim of cheating on him. He also sent videos of him driving near Plover. He also claimed to have a home in Eagle River, a city in Wisconsin about 120 miles north of Plover.

Two days after the baseball game, the victim received a message on Instagram from an account also believed to belong to Papachronis. Other messages from Chiguy34 on OnlyFans show Papachronis’ residence in Fishers, according to police.

Data from Verizon also ties Papachronis to the area at the time of the stalking, according to court documents.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from businesses and schools in Plover. They found a white Toyota Camry following the victim and her boyfriend. Police found that a white Toyota Camry had been rented to Papachronis’ wife through Enterprise.

Papachronis had been an assistant swim coach with Hamilton Southeastern High School since 2018 and was a lay coach from 2002-09. HSE says Papachronis has been terminated.