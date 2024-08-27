Fishers man convicted on 106 counts of invasion of privacy, obstruction of justice

GREENFIELD, Ind (WISH) — A Fishers man was convicted after a jury deliberated for just two hours on 106 charges, including invasion of privacy and obstruction of justice.

Akeenen Anton Lamar Hunt was found guilty of 102 counts of invasion of privacy and four counts of obstruction of justice following a four-day trial on Friday, according to a news release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of his arrest, Hunt was already being held at Hancock County Jail, waiting for trial on a range of serious charges. These included kidnapping, rape, invasion of privacy, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal recklessness, criminal confinement, and domestic battery—all related to crimes committed on Dec. 13.

Earlier in July, Hunt had been convicted on 15 charges and sentenced to 46 years in prison.

A no-contact order was put in place against Hunt on Dec. 20 for the victim of the December assault. At the time, Hunt was out on bond for a previous domestic violence charge involving the same victim in Hamilton County.

While in jail, Hunt repeatedly broke the no-contact orders from both Hamilton and Hancock counties by contacting the victim, even though he was explicitly forbidden from doing so by the court.

Records reveal that Hunt made 118 calls to the victim between Dec. 24 and Jan. 3. Out of these, he had verbal contact in 32 calls. In many of these conversations, he incriminated himself by discussing details of his Dec. 13 crimes. According to the release, he also tried to pressure the victim into changing her testimony and even offered to pay her rent and provide other benefits in exchange for her cooperation.

“I am immensely grateful to live and work in a community where public safety is a top priority. If a court of law tells you that you cannot do something, you do not unilaterally get to decide that you have the authority to do what you want. The amount of time that Ms. Stroh, Lieutenant Garner (of the Greenfield Police Department), Commander Foy, Sergeant Loewen (both of the Hancock County Jail), and I put into bringing this trial to a successful conclusion is a testament to the teamwork of all our agencies working together to prioritize the safety of the victim and our community. With every one of the 106 guilty verdicts read aloud, the jury made it very clear to Mr. Hunt that Hancock County isn’t a place to push the boundaries of the law and see if we will hold you accountable. Hancock County means business.” Chief Deputy Prosecutor Aimee Herring

Hunt remains in the Hancock County Jail on the Dec. 13 charges and has another case set for trial in October for a similar crime. His sentencing for his new convictions is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 10.