Fishers man gets 35 more years in prison for repeatedly violating ‘no contact’ order

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Fishers man was sentenced to 35 more years in prison after found guilty of 106 more criminal counts in August, the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office says.

That’s added to the 46-year sentence he’d received in August after a jury convicted Akeenen Anton Lamar Hunt in July of 15 felony charges that included kidnapping and rape. In that case, the highest-level felonies for which he was found guilty were two counts of kidnapping while hijacking a vehicle; and a count of rape.

Total amount of his prison sentence: 81 years.

A news release issued Thursday from the office says, in the latest case, Hunt was convicted of 102 counts of invasion of privacy and four counts of obstruction of justice. Hunt repeatedly violated a “no contact” order of the earlier case 118 times from Dec. 24 to Jan. 3. Hunt had refused to sign the “no contact” order.

Hunt was found guilty in the initial case on July 19 after a Greenfield Police Department investigation.

Police were called Dec. 13 to do a welfare check at a home when a woman resident contacted a third party to request police assistance.

The woman had told officers she had been involved in a crash.

According to a release, an abandoned cellphone and several car parts were discovered in the parking lot of Little Ro’s Pub at 1943 Melody Lane. Police followed the car parts trail, leading them to two unattended vehicles parked on Melody Lane.

It was later determined that the vehicles belonged to both Hunt and the woman.

Investigators revealed the pair had been in a previous relationship and he was arrested for domestic violence. Despite having been in contact with Hunt a few times, the woman had relocated to Texas to avoid him.

On Dec. 12, the woman was at her previous home when Hunt called her. Early the next morning, he forcefully kicked down the door of her home. Hunt left the home while the woman hid and drove to the Walmart department store on North State Street.

Hunt located the woman and repeatedly rammed his car into hers. The woman got out of her vehicle and fled on foot, police say.

Hunt followed her and forcibly took the woman back to her home, threatening to harm her. Upon returning, police say Hunt physically assaulted and raped her.

The case against Hunt was filed on Dec. 19, after an investigation into his actions.

According to a release, the woman fled to Dubai to avoid testifying before the jury. Although she phoned into the initial trial in July, she never testified in person.

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website:

