Crime Watch 8

Fishers parks dealing with vandalism, closing bathrooms in response

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH)– Morgan Hughes has been bringing her kids to parks in Fishers for years.

“It’s absolutely detrimental in the summer. Able to get out in the sun, gives you something to do, get you more active,” Hughes said.

The fact that someone would want to damage the parks her family enjoys is frustrating to her.

“I think it’s just really pointless and saddening honestly,” Hughes said.

Devonna Miltenberger and her family enjoy her the parks as well. Children say it’s unfair someone would ruin fun things.

“It’s not fun to go into a messy park that people have tore up. If people tear it up it’s not fun to look at it’s just an eyesore,” said one of Miltenberger’s children.

Now, because of the vandalism the parks department is taking action.

On Saturday, the city posted on Facebook, “Due to an increase in vandalism at restrooms at Fishers Parks properties, the restrooms at the following parks are closed at 8 p.m. NPD AMP restrooms will no longer be open outside of large events hosted at the venue.”

The changes are are Billericay Park, Cumberland Park, Brooks School Park, Mudsock Fields, Flat Fork Creek Park, and Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve.

“I guess now they have to take extra measures like locking the restrooms at nighttime,” said Miltenberger

Hughes says locking the bathrooms is an inconvenience, but one she understands

“It’s understandable but it makes it harder on people who just want to come and have fun. I mean, where are kids suppose to use the bathroom? Kids have to use the bathroom constantly, they drink tons of water,” Hughes said.

We reached out to the parks department about the vandalism, they directed us to the Fishers Police Department which was unavailable for comment.