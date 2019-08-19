Fishers PD: Man sold more than $1.1M in stolen items on eBay since 2010

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Police Department said a man received more than $1.1 million for selling stolen items on eBay.

Police have arrested 35-year-old Ryan Walker of Indianapolis in the case.

Police said the investigation began when it was determined that several big box stores in Fishers were being hit. Walker was arrested after being identified as the suspect.

Through further investigation, police found that Walker had been selling stolen items on his eBay account since 2010. Police say he has received more than $1.1 million in payments since then.

Walker faces three felony charges in the case for false sales document forgery, possession of a false document and corrupt business influence.