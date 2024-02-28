Fishers Police arrest Indy man after gun fires at Top Golf

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police arrested an Indianapolis man after he allegedly fired shots at Top Golf, a release said Wednesday.

Anthony Hurd Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm and criminal recklessness after his weapon discharged around other guests at the business.

Officers responded to a call for possible shots fired at Top Golf on Friday and saw that most of the group had dispersed and fled the area.

Investigators talked to witnesses at the scene and identified Hurd as the suspect. Fort Wayne Police Department officers served a warrant for Hurd’s arrest. He was being held Wednesday afternoon at the Hamilton County Jail.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will make final charging decisions.