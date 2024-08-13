Fishers police arrest men for Taco Bell robbery

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Three men were behind bars in connection to a Taco Bell robbery in Fishers about two weeks ago.

Police arrested Fredrick Nance, Terrell Caudle and Davonta Hilliard.

Police said Monday that multiple people entered the restaurant on Allisonville Road through a drive-thru window just before 2 a.m. June 30. Officers say the people had guns drawn and demanded money.

After the robbery, one of the suspects stole a car from one of the employees.

Each faces multiple charges.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.