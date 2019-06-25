Fishers police investigate armed carjacking of Amazon driver

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint, according to police.

The Fishers Police Department said the driver was carjacked at the intersection of Minden Drive and Dorster Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the suspect took the vehicle, a white, late-model Ford 250 transit van, and headed east toward Olio Road. The van had Amazon packages inside.

Police say the suspect was originally a passenger in a black GMC sport-utility vehicle, which then followed the van.

No one was hurt in the ordeal.

Police describe the suspect as a black male with a slender build in his mid-20s, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray running pants, a black beanie and black shoes.

Police on Tuesday believed the suspect was no longer in the area.

“I think it was surprising. The violent nature of the incident was shocking,” said Naomi Murtagh, who lives nearby.

Not only did they make off with the van but all the packages inside, including a birthday present Cindy Sales was planning to give her 12-year-old son Tuesday evening.

“Knowing that people who commit a crime like this could actually be roaming our streets is very scary. It’s definitely not something that we would ever think would happen here,” Sales said.

While the delivery driver is fine, people living nearby said they will keep their eyes peeled until the people behind this are caught.

“I will be honest: I did set our alarm today when we left, which I never do. So there were certainly some things that it made me think twice and have some precautionary measures,” Murtagh said.

If you have information that could help this case, please call 317-595-3300.