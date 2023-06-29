Fishers police locate person of interest in fatal gas station shooting

A shooting was reported about 5:30 p.m. June 28, 2023, at the Speedway gas station at 7235 E. 116th St., west of Allisonville Road. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A person of interest in the fatal shooting of a woman on Wednesday afternoon at a Fishers gas station and convenience store has been taken into custody, police said Thursday night.

Authorities by Thursday night had not yet publicly identified the woman. She was found dead in a van next to a gas pump.

Sgt. Tom Weger, a spokesman for Fishers Police Department, said Joshua Alexander Farmer was taken into custody without incident. The department had issued an alert earlier Thursday in its search for Farmer.

Weger did not immediately confirm information received by News 8 that Farmer was taken into custody Thursday night in an area immediately southeast of the North Split in downtown Indianapolis. He said more information will be released Friday.

The shooting was reported about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Speedway gas station at 7235 E. 116th St. That’s west of Allisonville Road.

Weger said Wednesday that a suspect fled the scene in another vehicle. The suspect and the woman may have been in a relationship, he says. He also believes that this shooting was not a random act.

The police spokesman also said Wednesday that the last fatal shooting in Fishers was just under three years ago.

Fishers was ranked the nation’s fourth safest suburb in a survey released in June from SmartAsset. The property crime rate in Fishers — 672.49 per 100,000 residents — was among the lowest in the study (29th), while its violent crime rate of 77.63 incidents per 100,000 residents is lower than nearly 84% of the suburbs evaluated.