Crime Watch 8

Fishers police: Parking garage off 116th Street isn’t a teen hangout

The entrance to the Edge parking garage in Fishers, Indiana, is shown in July 2019. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police have issued a warning to teenagers and their parents: Keep out of the Edge parking garage.

Fishers police shared video of nearly 100 teens gathering and causing damage at the garage off Lantern Road north of 116th Street over the weekend.

“If you are a teenager or have a teenager we would like to encourage you to hang out somewhere else there has been thousands of dollars of damages and officer’s time spent in the parking garage trying to keep it safe,” said Officer Jessica Stout of the Fishers Police Department in a Facebook post.

Police want parents to start encouraging their kids to find somewhere else to hang out.

A social media post did not indicate what, if any, action has been taken against teenagers hanging out in the garage.