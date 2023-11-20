Search
Fishers police: Person hurt in shooting near beach

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A person was hurt after a shooting Sunday in Fishers, police say.

Fishers Police Department says it happened Sunday afternoon near Saxony Beach. That’s in a residential area northwest of the I-69 interchange for Southeastern Parkway and south of IU Health Saxony Hospital.

According to police, the victim showed up on his or her own at a hospital in Fishers The victim then was taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

Police say they think the shooting was not a random act.

They have not released any more details.

This story was prepared from a draft airing on WISH-TV.

