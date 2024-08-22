Fishers police searching for hit-and-run suspect who struck teen bicyclist

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver who struck a teenage bicyclist and fled the scene.

On Friday, Aug. 2., a female driver struck a teenager who was riding his bike near the Village Pantry in the 12500 block of East 116th Street.

The driver of the silver Jeep Wrangler did not remain on the scene or notify law enforcement, which is required by state law. The driver was described as a white adult female with blonde hair. The teenager was taken to the hospital with various injuries.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on this woman contact Sergeant Robbie Ruble at 317-595-3319.

(Provided Photo/Fishers Police Department via X)

(Provided Photo/Fishers Police Department via X)